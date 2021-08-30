Advertisement

Senzatela earns 1st win since June, Rockies beat Dodgers 5-0

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0, taking two of three from the defending World Series champions.

Senzatela allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one.

The Dodgers missed an opportunity to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which lost 9-0 to the East-leading Atlanta Braves, who come to Los Angeles on Monday.

The Giants lead the Dodgers by 2½ games.

