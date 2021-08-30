Advertisement

Pueblo County mask order in effect Monday

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment(KKTV)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:21 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Change starts Monday to curb the rising number of COVID cases in our community. A mask order goes into effect for schools pre-K through 12th grade, childcare centers and youth camps in Pueblo County. The decision was approved this week by the Pueblo County Board of Health. Click here to read the full order.

The board says there are many reasons for this mask order, including the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Pueblo, the local transmission rates and low vaccination rates in eligible students. As well, kids under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The mask order applies to those two and older, that includes visitors and staff.

Whether or not to require masks can be a divisive issue. Parents that 11 News spoke with say they are supportive, like Nikki Osborn whose daughter is going into kindergarten.

“They are unvaccinated, like I just sort of wish we could all do it for the little ones more than anything,” said Osborn.

Some residents said their decision is based off of what they believe is the best way to keep kids in school.

“It’s best for them to be in school, hands on and in front of the teacher. So if they have any questions, teachers right there,” said Carolina Chavez.

“It kind of saddens me that kids have to grow up in this kind of condition, but we have to ensure safety so that they can live a better life,” said Daisy Lopez.

There are some exemptions to the order, including those under 2 years-old. Also, those who can’t wear masks safely because of a disability defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Also, there are some times during the day where students will not need a mask. That includes while actively eating or drinking during meal times, those swimming in a pool, and if a student is playing an instrument that cannot be played with a mask.

The health department says this order will stay in place until they say the numbers improve, and stays that way for at least two weeks. They want the incidence to be no more than 50. Right now, it’s around 146. That’s according to data on the state’s website.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Crime tape can be seen near the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Chelton and Mallard. DUI...
Man arrested for alleged drunk driving in serious Springs crash

Latest News

Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the Consumer: Free retirement series to prepare El Paso County residents for next life stage
Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Hurricane track
Heat and & haze make a return
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan, White House says
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Ida weakens as rescues begin and damage checked in Louisiana