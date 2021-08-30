Pueblo County mask order in effect Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Change starts Monday to curb the rising number of COVID cases in our community. A mask order goes into effect for schools pre-K through 12th grade, childcare centers and youth camps in Pueblo County. The decision was approved this week by the Pueblo County Board of Health. Click here to read the full order.

The board says there are many reasons for this mask order, including the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Pueblo, the local transmission rates and low vaccination rates in eligible students. As well, kids under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The mask order applies to those two and older, that includes visitors and staff.

Whether or not to require masks can be a divisive issue. Parents that 11 News spoke with say they are supportive, like Nikki Osborn whose daughter is going into kindergarten.

“They are unvaccinated, like I just sort of wish we could all do it for the little ones more than anything,” said Osborn.

Some residents said their decision is based off of what they believe is the best way to keep kids in school.

“It’s best for them to be in school, hands on and in front of the teacher. So if they have any questions, teachers right there,” said Carolina Chavez.

“It kind of saddens me that kids have to grow up in this kind of condition, but we have to ensure safety so that they can live a better life,” said Daisy Lopez.

There are some exemptions to the order, including those under 2 years-old. Also, those who can’t wear masks safely because of a disability defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Also, there are some times during the day where students will not need a mask. That includes while actively eating or drinking during meal times, those swimming in a pool, and if a student is playing an instrument that cannot be played with a mask.

The health department says this order will stay in place until they say the numbers improve, and stays that way for at least two weeks. They want the incidence to be no more than 50. Right now, it’s around 146. That’s according to data on the state’s website.

