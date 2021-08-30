Fort Carson troops headed to Iraq, honored in ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Casing of the Colors ceremony was hosted by the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division on Monday on Founder’s Field at Ft. Carson.

The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony held by the U.S. Army, which is conducted to officially signify the transition of the units from Garrison Duty to Combat Duty.

The 1st SBCT will replace the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard, in Iraq as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve.

