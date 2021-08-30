Advertisement

District 11 Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs reopens with makeover

The city’s most historic high school stadium debuted its new look on Friday night.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs has been around since 1959, and this year it has a new look.

Garry Berry is home to District 11 athletics. Friday night on the opening week of the high school football season, Garry Berry played host to a doubleheader to showcase the renovations, including a grey turf and new jumbotron.

11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener takes a closer look in the video above.

