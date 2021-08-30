Advertisement

Demonstrators protest mandatory vaccines for Air Force Academy cadets

Protesters outside the Air Force Academy on Aug. 30, 2021.
Protesters outside the Air Force Academy on Aug. 30, 2021. The demonstrators say they are against cadets and other service members being required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Protesters lined up outside the Air Force Academy gates Monday demonstrating against mandatory vaccines for cadets.

According to a memo sent by academy commandant Brigadier Gen. Paul Moga, cadets still needing a first or second shot will be directed to get a vaccine on site Monday. The move is in line with last week’s Pentagon order that all service members must be fully vaccinated.

“This shot is immoral, unjust and illegal,” said retired airman Bill Helbig, who likened the vaccine mandate to the World War II-era medical war crimes that led to the creation of the Nuremberg Code.

Drivers entering in the Air Force Academy Monday morning passed by signs reading, “Do not comply, vax kills, remember Nuremberg,” “Coercion is not consent,” and “End the experiment, refuse the jab,” among others.

Organizers of Monday’s rally denounced what they called the “forcing of students to get an experimental injection,” incorrectly stating the Pfizer vaccine had yet to get full FDA authorization. FDA approval for Pfizer came through last week, though is still pending for Moderna. Johnson & Johnson plans to apply later this year.

Helbig said vaccine mandates, whether for the military or private businesses, violates privacy.

“This is a medical issue, is it not? And your medical privacy is a very important thing. So for a business to know your medical condition, I think violates basic rights we have as individuals.”

The demonstrators say they will also be holding a prayer vigil Monday outside the academy.

