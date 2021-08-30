CSU-Pueblo to require masks indoors

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - CSU-Pueblo is the latest university to announce it is requiring masks indoors.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon and is effective immediately. The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

“Face shields may be worn in addition to masks. The requirement does not include private office spaces. Food may only be consumed in designated dining spaces in the Occhiato Student Center; masks may be removed while eating or drinking,” a social media post by the university reads. “Additional guidance, in alignment with NCAA and RMAC protocols, will be provided to student-athletes for all practices, games, locker room, and work-out spaces at athletics-only facilities.”

Effective immediately, in order to reduce the risk of exposure, positive cases, and quarantine, CSU Pueblo will require masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for all students, employees, university partners, guests and visitors. #ProtectOurPack pic.twitter.com/wiqi6ANTeF — CSU Pueblo (@CSUPueblo) August 30, 2021

