Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo to require masks indoors

Colorado State University Pueblo
Colorado State University Pueblo(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - CSU-Pueblo is the latest university to announce it is requiring masks indoors.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon and is effective immediately. The mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

“Face shields may be worn in addition to masks. The requirement does not include private office spaces. Food may only be consumed in designated dining spaces in the Occhiato Student Center; masks may be removed while eating or drinking,” a social media post by the university reads. “Additional guidance, in alignment with NCAA and RMAC protocols, will be provided to student-athletes for all practices, games, locker room, and work-out spaces at athletics-only facilities.”

Click here to read updates from the university on their COVID-19 policies.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Mark Orfila was looking forward to getting away from the scorching Louisiana heat for a few...
Family vacationing in Colorado watch Hurricane Ida hit home in Louisiana

Latest News

A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Fire Station 23 in Colorado Springs (rendering).
WATCH: CSFD Fire Station 23 groundbreaking
fire station 23
CSFD breaks ground on Fire Station 23 in Colorado Springs
afghanistan
Pentagon briefing: "Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan"