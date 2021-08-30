Advertisement

Colorado crews help with Ida response

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Task Force 1 is activated and deployed, responding to Tropical Storm Ida destruction in Louisiana.

A tweet from Colorado Springs Firefighters uses the tag “#TeamWork”, saying 5 of their own are part of the deployment. In total, 45 first responders from 14 Colorado agencies are assisting.

According to the below tweet, the team was rerouted but reached their destination of New Orleans on Sunday.

It’s expected crews will need to be in Louisiana for at least two weeks, depending on how much destruction is uncovered during initial response.

Crews are flocking from around the country. Nevada sent a similar team with 35 personnel. New York sent 83 personnel, along with four boats and six rescue dogs. New York’s team has prior experience from responding to hurricane Katrina and this summer’s Surfside, Miami condo collapse.

The Red Cross’s website says, 600 crews are assisting. Some are Coloradans, and others are neighbors to the north from Wyoming. If you’d like to help The Red Cross respond to Ida, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Crime tape can be seen near the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Chelton and Mallard. DUI...
Man arrested for alleged drunk driving in serious Springs crash

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal
8.30.21
Heat and & haze make a return
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the Consumer: Free retirement series to prepare El Paso County residents for next life stage