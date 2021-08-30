Colorado crews help with Ida response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Task Force 1 is activated and deployed, responding to Tropical Storm Ida destruction in Louisiana.

A tweet from Colorado Springs Firefighters uses the tag “#TeamWork”, saying 5 of their own are part of the deployment. In total, 45 first responders from 14 Colorado agencies are assisting.

5 members of Colorado Springs Fire deployed with Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) and are staged in Louisiana. #HurricaneIda #ColoradoSpringsFire #TeamWork https://t.co/MfzpZpU4dj — Colorado Springs Firefighters (@local5iaff) August 29, 2021

According to the below tweet, the team was rerouted but reached their destination of New Orleans on Sunday.

Colorado Task Force 1 is in Lafayette, LA- about 2 1/2 hours west of New Orleans, after being rerouted while traveling overnight. Tonight's resting place- a rec center gym. Tomorrow, they will report to the New Orleans area for search and rescue operations. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/fTnEjvNGwJ — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 30, 2021

It’s expected crews will need to be in Louisiana for at least two weeks, depending on how much destruction is uncovered during initial response.

Crews are flocking from around the country. Nevada sent a similar team with 35 personnel. New York sent 83 personnel, along with four boats and six rescue dogs. New York’s team has prior experience from responding to hurricane Katrina and this summer’s Surfside, Miami condo collapse.

The Red Cross’s website says, 600 crews are assisting. Some are Coloradans, and others are neighbors to the north from Wyoming. If you’d like to help The Red Cross respond to Ida, click here.

