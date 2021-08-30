Advertisement

Broncos finish preseason undefeated: what we learned

Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in this view from the team's Ring of Fame plaza in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A perfect preseason.

Something to be proud of and build off of according to head coach Vic Fangio.

“It definitely gives them a confidence boost. Just to be out there playing, running routes, out there competing.”

This preseason was one for the books success-wise: besides the undefeated record, the defense didn’t give up any touchdowns, but also player-wise.

Fangio went from saying this almost every press conference when referring to the quarterback battle:

“They are even Steven.”

To finally naming Teddy Bridgewater starting quarterback after what felt like a forever guessing game.

“This team is a group of guys who don’t pick sides. Everything here is all about the Broncos,” Bridgewater said. “Its not about one person, and that is what I love about this organization. It very welcoming. You can walk in and everyone will treat you the same whether you are a starter or not.”

“This is such a special team and I was hoping and looking forward to being able to lead this team but you know, no finger pointing. No negativity,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “It is going to be about me finding ways to still make this team great.”

Then the story of the third and final preseason game: multiple injured players making a comeback and looking good while doing it.

“It was a a blessing to be back on the field. It is a long of hard work to be able to get back into this space of being able to play a game,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “And it was nice to be able to be with the guys and be able to do it in front of Broncos Country.”

Linebacker Von Miller agreed.

“I feel like The Von has never left. The Von has never left.”

Broncos kick off the regular season on Sept. 12th against the Giants.

