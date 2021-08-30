Advertisement

Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Authorities say the body of a 5-year-old boy was found in the Colorado mountains last week, about a month after they believe he was abused and died in Texas.

According to an arrest warrant, the body of Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo was found Wednesday in a deep ravine near Fraser. According to the filing, the boy’s mother told authorities that her boyfriend threw the boy against the wall in a hotel room in San Antonio and he started vomiting. The following day, the mother allegedly said they drove to Colorado, camped near Rocky Mountain National Park and left her son’s body near their campsite.

