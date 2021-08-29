Family vacationing in Colorado watch hurricane Ida hit home in Louisiana

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - One family on vacation in Colorado is watching from afar as their home in Louisiana sits in the path of Hurricane Ida.

The Orfila family came to Estes Park last week to housesit for some friends. Little did they know their home in New Orleans would be in the route of a Category 4 hurricane.

Hiking and fishing are what Mark Orfila had planned on doing during his trip to Colorado.

“It’s always good to get out of New Orleans in August and September. It is hot and miserable,” said Orfila.

This week, things took a turn for the worse as Hurricane Ida grew, threatening many parts of the Gulf Coast.

“Definitely stressful; we keep looking at the Ring camera on our front porch just to see what it looks like. Of course, right now it looks like a ghost town,” said Orfila.

Orfila says they’ve been watching as the storm approaches their home.

“As frustrating as it is to be so far away, this is the best place we can be, and ... we can assess when it it’s over and decide what to do,” said Orfila.

While Orfila is forced to wait, a crew from Colorado Task Force 1 was activated last night to assist with potential damage from Hurricane Ida. According to 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the same task force responded to Louisiana exactly 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina.

5 members from #ColoradoSpringsFire are a part of this deployment. They arrived safely in Louisiana and are now standing by #HurricaneIda https://t.co/wpTJck1Q2o — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2021

“We’re trained and equipped, this is what I’ve chosen to do, and it’s a job that somebody has to do ... it’s kind of nice that we’re capable of it. So, it’s quite an honor, " said task force leader Brian Daley.

The crews packed 16,000 pieces of gear, including boats to use during search and rescue efforts.

“The whole purpose of why we’re there is to do what we can to save the lives and property of those folks ... lives most importantly,” said Daley.

Orfila tells says his family is scheduled to go back to New Orleans on Sept. 7, but friends have offered to host them for longer if their home is damaged or if electricity is lost.

