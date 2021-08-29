Advertisement

Family vacationing in Colorado watch hurricane Ida hit home in Louisiana

Mark Orfila was looking forward to getting away from the scorching Louisiana heat for a few...
Mark Orfila was looking forward to getting away from the scorching Louisiana heat for a few weeks. He didn't expect to be getting away from a dangerous hurricane too.(Orfila family)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - One family on vacation in Colorado is watching from afar as their home in Louisiana sits in the path of Hurricane Ida.

The Orfila family came to Estes Park last week to housesit for some friends. Little did they know their home in New Orleans would be in the route of a Category 4 hurricane.

Hiking and fishing are what Mark Orfila had planned on doing during his trip to Colorado.

“It’s always good to get out of New Orleans in August and September. It is hot and miserable,” said Orfila.

This week, things took a turn for the worse as Hurricane Ida grew, threatening many parts of the Gulf Coast.

“Definitely stressful; we keep looking at the Ring camera on our front porch just to see what it looks like. Of course, right now it looks like a ghost town,” said Orfila.

Orfila says they’ve been watching as the storm approaches their home.

“As frustrating as it is to be so far away, this is the best place we can be, and ... we can assess when it it’s over and decide what to do,” said Orfila.

While Orfila is forced to wait, a crew from Colorado Task Force 1 was activated last night to assist with potential damage from Hurricane Ida. According to 11 News sister station CBS Denver, the same task force responded to Louisiana exactly 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina.

“We’re trained and equipped, this is what I’ve chosen to do, and it’s a job that somebody has to do ... it’s kind of nice that we’re capable of it. So, it’s quite an honor, " said task force leader Brian Daley.

The crews packed 16,000 pieces of gear, including boats to use during search and rescue efforts.

“The whole purpose of why we’re there is to do what we can to save the lives and property of those folks ... lives most importantly,” said Daley.

Orfila tells says his family is scheduled to go back to New Orleans on Sept. 7, but friends have offered to host them for longer if their home is damaged or if electricity is lost.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Amber Alert for Ezaria Glover was canceled early on the morning of Aug. 28. 2021, after the...
Amber Alert canceled after 21-month-old is found safe; police still looking for father
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez
Man suspected of killing a 71-year-old Broomfield resident

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive at Dover Air Force...
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
0829
WATCH: Family visiting CO keeping close eye on home in LA
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs overnight