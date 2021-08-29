Advertisement

2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs overnight

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on Aug. 29, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:21 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motorcycle riders were killed in separate crashes Saturday night.

Police say the first crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. when a truck and motorcycle collided at North Academy and Village Road South.

“The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Speeding is believed to have been a factor, though police didn’t say who was at fault.

Less than three hours later, an officer was on North Union approaching Acacia Drive when they saw a motorcycle toppled over in the road.

“It was apparent to the officer the motorcycle had crashed. The officer located two unresponsive individuals near the motorcycle,” police said

One of the two riders was dead and the other was severely hurt. The surviving motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital; their condition has not been updated at the time of this writing. Police say the rider’s injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the second crash is unknown. Officers have not said if any other vehicles are suspected of being involved.

The riders involved in the crashes have not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Amber Alert for Ezaria Glover was canceled early on the morning of Aug. 28. 2021, after the...
Amber Alert canceled after 21-month-old is found safe; police still looking for father
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez
Man suspected of killing a 71-year-old Broomfield resident

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Taliban: US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K
Big Time Cool Down
Big relief Sunday!