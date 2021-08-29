2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motorcycle riders were killed in separate crashes Saturday night.

Police say the first crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. when a truck and motorcycle collided at North Academy and Village Road South.

“The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Speeding is believed to have been a factor, though police didn’t say who was at fault.

Less than three hours later, an officer was on North Union approaching Acacia Drive when they saw a motorcycle toppled over in the road.

“It was apparent to the officer the motorcycle had crashed. The officer located two unresponsive individuals near the motorcycle,” police said

One of the two riders was dead and the other was severely hurt. The surviving motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital; their condition has not been updated at the time of this writing. Police say the rider’s injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the second crash is unknown. Officers have not said if any other vehicles are suspected of being involved.

The riders involved in the crashes have not been identified.

