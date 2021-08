(KKTV) - One of 13 U.S. troops who was killed during a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport this week was a Marine from Wyoming who was soon going to be a father.

I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Our thoughts... Posted by Governor Mark Gordon on Friday, August 27, 2021

Marine Rylee McCollum’s wife is expected to deliver their baby in just three weeks. McCollum was 20.

Wyoming’s own Rylee McCollum made the ultimate sacrifice protecting Americans and civilians in Afghanistan. Bobbi and I join everyone in Wyoming in mourning this devastating loss. Rylee was a true American hero. Rylee’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. https://t.co/5o7IDdIta8 — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) August 27, 2021

