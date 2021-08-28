Advertisement

Man suspected of killing a 71-year-old Broomfield resident

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez
Joseph Maestas-Sanchez(Broomfield PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Broomfield believe they have the man who gunned down a 71-year-old Broomfield resident.

The deadly encounter happened Wednesday in the Sunridge Neighborhood. Authorities believe Michael Lewis was shot when he tried to confront someone who was trying to get into cars in the neighborhood. The shooting occurred at about 6:30 in the morning. On Thursday, 22-year-old Joseph Maestas-Sanchez was taken into custody, accused of killing the elderly man before leaving him and going on the run.

“Detectives continue to investigate this case and have identified additional suspects believed to be responsible for the criminal trespass crimes in the same area,” a post by the Broomfield Police Department reads. “The number of additional suspects, and their names, are being withheld because the investigation into their involvement is ongoing.This crime has understandably left many residents shaken. Detectives have worked around clock, and will continue to do so to bring this case to conclusion.:

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 303-464-5749.

