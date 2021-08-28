Man arrested for alleged drunk driving in serious Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested for DUI after allegedly flipping a vehicle and seriously injuring a passenger.

Police say the driver was headed south on Chelton Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday when he lost control near Mallard and rolled off the road.

“One of the occupants sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

The passenger’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested 20-year-old Bobby Eldridge on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular assault. Eldridge was also hurt in the crash but not as seriously as the passenger.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

