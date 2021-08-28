Advertisement

Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs

Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A red Jeep left a gaping hole in a gas station storefront Saturday morning while trying to break open an ATM.

Springs police say the suspect used their vehicle to ram into the machine, taking a huge chunk of window out with it.

The attempted smash-and-grab happened at the Loaf ‘N Jug off Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway around 7 a.m. Our crew at the scene says along with substantial damage to the store, the ATM can be seen toppled on its side. It’s unknown if the suspect was successful at getting anything out of it.

Police say this was the second time Saturday the suspect had tried to break into an ATM using the Jeep, having previously pulled the same move at a Loaf ‘N Jug on Alegre Circle in Fountain. That time, the driver plowed through the store’s front doors, knocking them off their hinges. The driver did not appear to get what they came for, though 11 News is still working to get more information from Fountain police.

The Loaf 'N Jug on Alegre Circle had less damage than the Drennan Road store.
The Loaf 'N Jug on Alegre Circle had less damage than the Drennan Road store.(KKTV)

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

