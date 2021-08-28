Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Garry Berry Stadium was briefly locked down during a Friday night football game when a fight broke out.

Police tell 11 News the fight initially broke out between two students, then escalated when the family of one of the students got involved. Officers said the relatives retaliated against the other student, including threatening to use a gun.

No shots were ever fired, and it’s unclear if anyone involved was actually armed. No injuries were reported. It’s also unknown if any arrests were made.

Palmer would go on to beat Mitchell 35-9.

