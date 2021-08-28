Advertisement

Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game

Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game between Palmer and Mitchell high schools.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Garry Berry Stadium was briefly locked down during a Friday night football game when a fight broke out.

Police tell 11 News the fight initially broke out between two students, then escalated when the family of one of the students got involved. Officers said the relatives retaliated against the other student, including threatening to use a gun.

No shots were ever fired, and it’s unclear if anyone involved was actually armed. No injuries were reported. It’s also unknown if any arrests were made.

Palmer would go on to beat Mitchell 35-9.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Amber Alert for Ezaria Glover was canceled early on the morning of Aug. 28. 2021, after the...
Amber Alert canceled after 21-month-old is found safe; police still looking for father
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Man suspected of killing a Colorado Springs mom captured more than a year after the shooting
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

Crime tape can be seen near the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Chelton and Mallard. DUI...
Man arrested for alleged drunk driving in serious Springs crash
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout
Fire in Fremont County 8/27/21
Firefighters get upper hand on fire burning northeast of Canon City; smoke may still be visible Saturday