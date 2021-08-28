Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Amber Alert for Ezaria Glover was canceled early on the morning of Aug. 28. 2021, after the...
Amber Alert canceled after 21-month-old is found safe; police still looking for father
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Man suspected of killing a Colorado Springs mom captured more than a year after the shooting
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane
Crime tape can be seen near the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Chelton and Mallard. DUI...
Man arrested for alleged drunk driving in serious Springs crash
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout