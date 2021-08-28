Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from Colorado Springs

8/27/21
8/27/21(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a baby girl out of Colorado Springs Friday night.

The alert came just after 10 at night for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover. Authorities believe 50-year-old Earther Glover took her. Ezaria was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive in Colorado Springs. The father is armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the CBI.

Call 911 if seen.

