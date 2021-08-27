Redistricting hearing: Preliminary lines combine southeast Colorado Springs with Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This Saturday, there’s an opportunity for you to voice thoughts on Colorado’s preliminary state house redistricting plan.

This is a look at the preliminary map of state house districts.

These district lines are a proposal, and not permanent. The redistricting commission is set to have a final draft by the end of the year. (KKTV)

This weekend, the independent redistricting commission will be in Colorado Springs to hear citizens’ thoughts on the proposed district lines. The hearing will be at noon on Saturday, at Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus (near Fort Carson), at 5675 South Academy Blvd., in the theater.

Already, one city council representative is voicing concerns. Taking a closer look, Yolanda Avila from city district 4 has concerns about the preliminary districts.

These redistricting lines are preliminary. The redistricting commission is expected to have a final draft by the end of the year. (KKTV)

Avila’s concern is this plan splits up the southeast corner of Colorado Springs into what would be districts 44 & 45 (highlighted in gray and green respectively above). It also would place part of the southeast city corner, The Broadmoor neighborhoods, and part of downtown, all in district 44.

Referring to southeast Colorado Springs, Avila said “that’s where we are lagging behind the rest of the city in terms of development, in terms of health, in terms of access, in terms of infrastructure ... one of the reasons is because we haven’t had the representation that is so needed, because it’s going to go to the more powerful areas of the city.”

Avila’s concern with preliminary district 44 is, “the voice of the southeast will get diluted ... and who will be most likely end up serving that area? It will be someone from downtown or the Broadmoor.”

No registration is required for Saturday’s hearing. Avila added, “I’m really concerned, and I want to make sure people get out there and voice their opinions, their concerns, and their ideas ... It would be a good idea to be prepared with what you want to say.”

The independent redistricting commission is touring around the state for these listening sessions. They are expected to have a final draft of the state’s house districts by the end of the year.

For more on the redistricting process, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.