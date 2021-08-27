Pueblo to require masks inside city buildings beginning Aug. 30

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With COVID cases higher and available hospital beds lower than they’ve been in months, the city of Pueblo says going forward masks will be required inside all city buildings.

“Health and safety of our customers and staff has to be a priority,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar. “We want to ensure continued and uninterrupted municipal operations and with cases rising, this is a necessary step to prevent future capacity limits or closures.”

According to the city, positive cases are the highest they’ve been since May, while COVID-19 hospital bed capacity is at 90 percent. Pueblo County lags behind the state vaccination average with just 58 percent of its population fully immunized, versus 67 percent statewide.

The order goes into effect Monday and applies to all buildings operated by Pueblo city staff.

The move by the city comes on the heels of a vote by the county board of health in favor of requiring masks inside schools. Logistics for a school mandate are being hammered out; the director of health still has to sign off and superintendents need to discuss how to implement the order.

Pueblo District 60 has told 11 News they are ready to enforce masks inside schools once a mandate is issued.

