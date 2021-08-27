Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Crime scene tape can be seen in the 300 block of Main Street in Security. Photo inset: Suspect...
Man facing several charges after alleged kidnapping near Security Sonic
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs day care with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.
Castle Rock man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Truck with oversized load collides with bridge in Colorado Springs; Platte and El Paso Street remain closed

Latest News

Pueblo to require masks inside city buildings beginning Aug. 30
These district lines are a proposal, and not permanent. The redistricting commission is set to...
Redistricting hearing: Preliminary lines combine southeast Colorado Springs with Broadmoor neighborhood
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year