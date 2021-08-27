Masks may be required for elementary students in D-11 soon as COVID-19 cases increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest school districts in the Pikes Peak Region may be requiring masks for elementary school students in the near future.

D-11 already requires all students and staff to wear masks on school buses, with some exemptions. According to the district’s “Return to Learn” plan there are mitigation thresholds and mitigation practices in place if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in El Paso County.

More communication from the district to parents is expected to be messaged out to families Friday afternoon, but if the incidence rate in El Paso County stays above 200 per 100,000 people for five consecutive days, a new mask mandate for elementary students will likely be implemented. The mask mandate will impact students and staff and includes those who are vaccinated.

Friday was the first day in a period of time the incidence rate for El Paso County exceeded 200 per 100,000 people. D-11 could see a new mask mandate for elementary schools by the middle of next week.

As of Friday afternoon the incidence rate in El Paso County was 201.5 per 100,000 people.

Click here for more on D-11′s Return to Learn plan.

Click here for the COVID-19 dashboard through El Paso County Public Health.

According to the Return to Learn plan, mitigath thresholds and mitigation practices will be implemented under the following conditions:

200/100K (incidence) - PK-5 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

250/100K (incidence) - PK-12 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

300/100K (incidence) - District 11 will be prepared for hybrid learning should entire cohorts or schools be closed due to COVID-19

