Masks are required for schools in Pueblo County

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Masks will be required for everyone two and older in schools, childcare centers and youth camps in Pueblo County according to a new public health order.

The public health order will go into effect on Monday. Click here to read the full order.

In the order facial coverings are defined as made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that cover only the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face. Mesh, netting, or similarly porous material does not meet the requirements or definition of a face covering.

The following individuals are exempt from the Face Covering requirements in this order:

1. Individuals under age 2.

2. Individuals who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

3. Individuals who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) (42 U.S.C 12101 et. Seq.).

4. Individuals for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the US Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Individuals performing any of the following activities are exempt from the face covering requirements of this order while the activity is being performed:

a. Individuals who are hearing impaired or otherwise disabled or who are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication and a clear Face Covering is not available.

b. Individuals who are actively eating or drinking during meals or snack time.

c. Individuals who are asked to temporarily remove their face covering for identification purposes in furtherance of a service requiring legal identification.

d. Individuals who are actively engaged in a public safety role, such as law enforcement personnel, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel.

e. Individuals who are receiving a personal or medical service where the temporary removal of a face covering is necessary to perform the service.

f. Individuals who are in a swimming pool and actively engaged in a pool activity in which their face covering might become wet.

g. Individuals participating in certain high intensity activities when breathing becomes difficult.

h. When a student in a classroom setting for academic credit at a PK-12 school is actively playing an instrument that cannot otherwise be played while wearing a face covering and the instrument has a bell cover.

i. Individuals who are actively napping or resting pursuant to state licensing requirements.

j. Individuals who are alone in an enclosed room.

