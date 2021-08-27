Advertisement

Man suspected of killing a Colorado Springs mom captured more than a year after the shooting

Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy Torrez, is pictured on the far right.(Remillard family/CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a year after a Colorado Springs mother was gunned down in a Colorado Springs parking lot, her suspected killer is behind bars.

11 News has been following the senseless killing of Samantha Morgan Remillard since she was shot on May 29, 2020 in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. The person responsible for killing the mother of three fled the scene. Billy Torrez Jr. was identified as a suspect in May. 11 News learned Thursday night Torrez was taken into custody, more than a year after the shooting.

“It’s very important justice gets served. ... If he had any kind of a heart, if he had a sister that was murdered, he would want justice,” Dennis Remillard, the father of Samantha, said in a previous interview with 11 News.

11 News plans on following up on the story to see what led to the arrest of Torrez.

“I don’t know if there could ever be closure because we will always miss her,” Samantha’s mother Rhonda Remillard said

Along with her parents, Samantha leaves behind a brother and three children.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

