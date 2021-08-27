Keystone Resort slated for October opening, more ski resorts opening in November

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s time to brush off your goggles and unpack your snowsuit -- ski season is almost here!

Vail Resorts has announced its opening dates for its Colorado locations, and weather permitting, one of those resorts could be opening in just weeks!

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Skiers should be able to hit the slopes in Keystone sometime in October, though an exact date has not been announced.

“The resort set to open as early as possible thanks to recent investments in a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system,” Vail Resorts said in a news release Thursday.

Breckenridge and Vail are scheduled to open next, both on Nov. 12.

Nov. 24, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte will kick off their seasons.

Vail Resorts says these dates are subject to change.

Another date to circle on your calendar: Labor Day is the last day to buy passes at the lowest prices this year. The Epic Pass is currently available for $783; for comparison, last season the pass was $979.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.