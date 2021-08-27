Advertisement

Italian meats suspected in salmonella outbreak

Italian meats are the suspected culprit in a salmonella outbreak.
Italian meats are the suspected culprit in a salmonella outbreak.(Source: Jupiterimages/Canva)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two outbreaks of salmonella across 17 states linked to Italian-style meats.

Though a recall has not yet been issued, the CDC is advising people to not eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays.

Trays include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa or soppressata. They were sold nationwide and have “best by” dates on or before Feb. 11, 2022.

The CDC said if you aren’t sure of the brand of prepackaged Italian-style meats you have at home, throw them away. Don’t eat them.

In addition, wash items, containers and surfaces that may have come in contact with the products. Use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

So far, 36 cases have been reported, and 12 people have been hospitalized.

The number of sickened people is likely higher because many people who get salmonella recover without seeking medical treatment.

No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

Most people recover in four to seven days, but in older people, children and those with compromised immune systems, illnesses may be more severe and possibly life-threatening.

The CDC is continuing to investigate to see if other brands are linked to this outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Crime scene tape can be seen in the 300 block of Main Street in Security. Photo inset: Suspect...
Man facing several charges after alleged kidnapping near Security Sonic
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs day care with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.
Castle Rock man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Truck with oversized load collides with Platte Avenue bridge in Colorado Springs

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
From Loveland PD
GRAPHIC: Video shows officer shoot Colorado teen holding knife
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs day care with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
Police chase ends in Colorado Springs on 4/19/21. This is an area along I-25 near Woodmen.
Deadly officer-involved shooting along I-25 in Colorado Springs justified according to DA’s Office