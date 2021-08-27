GRAPHIC: Video shows officer shoot Colorado teen holding knife
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WARNING: The video at the top of this article is graphic.
LOVELAND, Colo. (AP)- Body camera footage shows a Colorado police officer shot a 19-year-old armed with knife after the teen began to move quickly toward him.
Police went to the home in Loveland where Alex Domina lives in response to a 911 call from his grandmother and guardian, Judy Domina, on Aug. 16. In a 911 call also released by police, Judy Domina told a told a dispatcher that her grandson was undergoing a mental breakdown and throwing things and asked for help immediately.
Alex Domina survived but his family’s lawyer says he has undergone five surgeries.