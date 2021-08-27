Deadly officer-involved shooting along I-25 in Colorado Springs justified according to DA’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in April was justified, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

You can read the full news release on the justification at the bottom of this article.

The shooting happened on April 19. Colorado State Troopers were chasing a suspect who was involved in an attempted armed robbery in Pueblo County. The chase went north on I-25 to Colorado Springs. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Robert Paul Garcia. Garcia was driving a U-Haul pickup truck.

During the pursuit, officers from Fountain joined the chase. Troopers used stop stick near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road to try and stop the suspect vehicle and one tire was deflated. Troopers used another set of stop sticks just north of Woodmen Road before a trooper executed a tactical vehicle intervention, causing the suspect vehicle to come to a stop.

“Troopers, along with Sergeant Wallace Lathrop, and Fountain Police Department (FPD) officers, including Officer Isaac Abila, exited their police vehicles, drew their issued duty weapons, and gave several verbal commands to Mr. Garcia to show his hands and exit the truck,” part of a news release from the DA’s Office reads. “Mr. Garcia did not comply with the lawful orders of law enforcement on scene. Mr. Garcia placed the suspect vehicle into gear and accelerated forward. Officer Abila, believed that Sergeant Lathrop was in the direct path of the suspect vehicle, and objectively believed Sergeant Lathrop was in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury. Officer Abila discharged eleven rounds from his duty weapon, striking Mr. Garcia five times. Sergeant Lathrop, discharged one round from his duty weapon, striking the left door of the vehicle Mr. Garcia was driving.”

Garcia was struck by the gunfire and his vehicle came to a stop. Authorities administered medical aid before medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital. Garcia died at the hospital.

“After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly physical force by both Officer Isaac Abila, (FPD) and Sergeant Wallace Lathrop, (CSP) was justified under the law of the State of Colorado because Mr. Garcia drove his vehicle towards Sergeant Lathrop’s immediate location,” the release reads.

You can read the full release below:

