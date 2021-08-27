3 arrested in string of car thefts, burglaries in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police put an end to a local crime spree with the arrests of three suspects Thursday.

Samuel Elliot, Robbie Vigil and Katie Gregio, all 23, have only been in Colorado a short time but have been busy stealing cars and committing burglaries “up and down the Front Range,” police said.

Police first caught wind of the trio Wednesday when detectives with the CSPD Motor Vehicle Unit began looking into the string of car thefts.

“During the investigation, detectives identified an apartment in the 4900 block of Copper Springs View as being associated with suspects in the auto thefts,” a lieutenant said.

Detectives with the MVT and Strategic Intelligence units, alongside investigators from Colorado State Patrol, executed a search warrant at that apartment, where they arrested the three suspects and recovered numerous stolen items, including five vehicles and large containers filled with items from various burglaries.

Two of the suspects were fugitives out of New Mexico, police said.

Details on the dates and locations where the alleged crimes were committed have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.