Advertisement

3 arrested in string of car thefts, burglaries in Colorado Springs

Handcuff
Handcuff(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police put an end to a local crime spree with the arrests of three suspects Thursday.

Samuel Elliot, Robbie Vigil and Katie Gregio, all 23, have only been in Colorado a short time but have been busy stealing cars and committing burglaries “up and down the Front Range,” police said.

Police first caught wind of the trio Wednesday when detectives with the CSPD Motor Vehicle Unit began looking into the string of car thefts.

“During the investigation, detectives identified an apartment in the 4900 block of Copper Springs View as being associated with suspects in the auto thefts,” a lieutenant said.

Detectives with the MVT and Strategic Intelligence units, alongside investigators from Colorado State Patrol, executed a search warrant at that apartment, where they arrested the three suspects and recovered numerous stolen items, including five vehicles and large containers filled with items from various burglaries.

Two of the suspects were fugitives out of New Mexico, police said.

Details on the dates and locations where the alleged crimes were committed have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Crime scene tape can be seen in the 300 block of Main Street in Security. Photo inset: Suspect...
Man facing several charges after alleged kidnapping near Security Sonic
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs day care with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Man suspected of killing a Colorado Springs mom captured more than a year after the shooting

Latest News

A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
D-11 Logo
Masks may be required for elementary students in D-11 soon as COVID-19 cases increase
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Relief arrives by Sunday
Staying hot for now