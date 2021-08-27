2 wildland fires burning in Phantom Canyon northeast of Canon City; public asked not to call 911 about the smoke

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wildfires were burning northeast of Canon City on Friday.

Frecom911 shared details about the fires at about 3:30 p.m. They were burning in the Phantom Canyon area east of Highway 67 and north of Highway 50. Flames were visible from Highway 50.

Canon City Area Fire Protection District asked the public to not call 911 about this incident as their call centers were being “overwhelmed.”

Information on the exact locations of the fires was not available. It may be just one fire burning, according to Frecom911 one of the fires was an estimated three acres and was burning on the ridge top above Phantom Canyon, east of the old Fremont Burn Scar.

At least one helicopter was being used to attack the fire.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Please do not call 911 for this incident. Emergency call centers are being overwhelmed at this time. Air resources are assessing the scene. Posted by Canon City Area Fire Protection District on Friday, August 27, 2021

