Advertisement

2 wildland fires burning in Phantom Canyon northeast of Canon City; public asked not to call 911 about the smoke

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wildfires were burning northeast of Canon City on Friday.

Frecom911 shared details about the fires at about 3:30 p.m. They were burning in the Phantom Canyon area east of Highway 67 and north of Highway 50. Flames were visible from Highway 50.

Canon City Area Fire Protection District asked the public to not call 911 about this incident as their call centers were being “overwhelmed.”

Information on the exact locations of the fires was not available. It may be just one fire burning, according to Frecom911 one of the fires was an estimated three acres and was burning on the ridge top above Phantom Canyon, east of the old Fremont Burn Scar.

At least one helicopter was being used to attack the fire.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Please do not call 911 for this incident. Emergency call centers are being overwhelmed at this time. Air resources are assessing the scene.

Posted by Canon City Area Fire Protection District on Friday, August 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blast kill more than 100; ISIS-K claims responsibility for attacks
Crime scene tape can be seen in the 300 block of Main Street in Security. Photo inset: Suspect...
Man facing several charges after alleged kidnapping near Security Sonic
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs day care with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Man suspected of killing a Colorado Springs mom captured more than a year after the shooting

Latest News

The DA's Office has started 'Financial Fridays'.
DA’s Office warns homeowners about contractor fraud
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Masks are required for schools in Pueblo County