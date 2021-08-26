Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: President Biden address on Afghanistan after Kabul airport attacks kill 12 American troops

Expected to speak at 3 p.m. MT.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Biden gave remarks on the American evacuation efforts from Afghanistan amidst the attacks Thursday morning outside the Kabul airport that killed 12 American troops, wounded 15 more and also killed and wounded an undetermined number of Afghan citizens.

The president started speaking at about 3:25 p.m. and you can watch coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article.

The Pentagon says ISIS-K is responsible for the attack by a suicide bomber and then gunmen at the “interface point” where American troops were performing security checks. 11 U.S. Marines and a Naval medic were killed in the “complex attack.” Top U.S. commanders assert that the threat of more attacks by ISIS is escalating, but the “mission will continue” of evacuating American and Afghan civilians.

