U.S. citizens advised to stay away from Kabul airport with a new security alert in place

(KKTV) - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan posted a security alert on Wednesday for U.S. citizens.

The alert advises Americans to avoid traveling to the Kabul airport unless they receive “individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.” According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as many as 1,500 Americans are in Afghanistan and could still be waiting for evacuation. President Joe Biden set a deadline of Aug. 31 to evacuate all U.S. citizens and the Taliban issued their own deadline for the same day.

Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the country so far, including 500 in the past 24 hours.

U.S. citizens who were at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate were instructed to leave immediately in the alert.

Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans, however, are struggling to get into the Kabul airport.

