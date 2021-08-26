Advertisement

U.S. citizens advised to stay away from Kabul airport with a new security alert in place

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the...
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)(Shekib Rahmani | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan posted a security alert on Wednesday for U.S. citizens.

The alert advises Americans to avoid traveling to the Kabul airport unless they receive “individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.” According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as many as 1,500 Americans are in Afghanistan and could still be waiting for evacuation. President Joe Biden set a deadline of Aug. 31 to evacuate all U.S. citizens and the Taliban issued their own deadline for the same day.

Blinken said 4,500 Americans have been flown out of the country so far, including 500 in the past 24 hours.

U.S. citizens who were at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate were instructed to leave immediately in the alert.

Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans, however, are struggling to get into the Kabul airport.

