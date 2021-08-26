UCCS continues to see increased interest in nursing since start of pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local university continues to see an increased interest in nursing since the start of the pandemic.

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs saw a 16% increase in nursing school applications this year. The dean of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences said UCCS had a 100% retention rate from last school year to this school year.

“The number of students that started our program last year, it’s the exact same that we still have in the program... which is kind of unheard of and I think it kind of just shows the pandemic has not scared of any of these nurses,” said Dr. Kevin Laudner of UCCS.

11 News first spoke with the dean back in the winter of 2020 on the same topic. At that time, UCCS saw an increased interest in nursing similarly to what the country saw after 9/11, when more people joined the military, fire and police forces.

This school year, UCCS believes their students recognize that nursing can be an attractive job, as many hospitals around the country are actively hiring, have high wages and there will always been a need for healthcare workers.

“We’ve changed our application process so it’s a little easier for people to apply to UCCS so that’s certainly one thing... Most of us, we’ve had a family, friend or even ourselves have been affected by the pandemic and we’ve had to see a nurse and we’ve seen the positive, direct impacts that nurses can make on people’s lives.” said Laudner.

UCCS hopes the increased interest in their program will help with the nursing shortage in Colorado Springs and across the country.

