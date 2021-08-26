Truck with oversized load collides with Platte Avenue bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major intersection near downtown Springs will be closed for the next several hours after a mishap with a truck Thursday afternoon.

Police say the truck was carrying a forklift and tried to squeeze under a bridge just a little too low for the load it was hauling. The forklift hit the bridge, causing an unknown amount of damage. Crews are now assessing whether the bridge is stable.

The crash happened on East Platte Avenue at the intersection with El Paso Street. Our 11 News crew is told the truck driver has gone under the bridge numerous other times.

There are currently no reported injuries.

