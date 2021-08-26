TCA Titans ready to build on Spring State Championship Run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Classical Academy still haven’t forgotten how close they came to a championship last spring. The Titans lost to Rifle in the 3A title game after a fumble on their final drive. But with many of their starters returning, the Titans believe they can take advantage of their short off-season. TCA was 6-0 before their championship loss.

“We’ve all be friends for a really long time, we’ve been on the same team since like 6th grade. So I’m glad we’re all seniors and we’re here together. I think everyone wants to be back where we were and just win this time” said Cade Palmer, TCA senior running back.

“We feel good. Kept us in shape, the short season. Jumping right into summer felt nice. After that game its was just kinda, put it behind us and let’s keep moving forward and continuing to move forward, as we go.” said senior quarterback Sam Guilez.

