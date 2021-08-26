Advertisement

Some Princess Cruises ships not sailing until 2022

Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships...
Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships this year.(CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cruise line is delaying two ships’ return to sea due to the pandemic.

Princess Cruises is abandoning plans to sail its Diamond Princess and Island Princess ships this year.

The Diamond Princess was set to sail to South America and Antarctica in 2021 and 2022.

Those trips have been canceled along with its 2022 world cruise.

Princess is also scrapping plans for two December cruises on the Island Princess.

Both ships will now wait until spring of 2022 to sail.

Passengers who booked canceled cruises can either get a full refund, future cruise credit or book for a future cruise.

Princess said people have until Sept. 30 to fill out a claim form or the cruise line will automatically move them to a replacement voyage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported kidnapping in Security 8/25/21.
Detectives investigating possible kidnapping in El Paso County
Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.
Castle Rock man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Thomas Perkins
50-year-old registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of new crimes against children
Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus

Latest News

More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
WATCH NOW: Pentagon gives briefing on deadly bombings outside Kabul airport; 12 American troops killed
The continuing surge of Covid-19 is colliding with an unseasonable epidemic of RSV, a...
Respiratory viruses increase amid Covid
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden left with difficult choices after deadly Kabul attacks