Witness: Several appear dead or wounded in Kabul blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An explosion has gone off outside the Kabul airport. The Pentagon confirmed the blast Thursday, with no immediate word on casualties.

Thousands of people have flocked to the airport as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

An Afghan man says he saw several people who appeared to be killed or wounded in an explosion among crowds waiting outside one of the gates to Kabul airport. Adam Khan says some people appeared to be missing body parts. He says he was about 30 meters from Thursday’s blast.

