Pedestrian hit by car in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Old Colorado City.

The crash was reported at Uintah and 17th streets around 7 a.m. Thursday, near the King Soopers shopping center. At the time of this writing, police are still investigating what led up to the collision.

The victim has “substantial” injuries, a police sergeant told 11 News. The police department’s Major Crash Team has been called out to investigate.

This is a developing story; we will update this article as we learn more.

