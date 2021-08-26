Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in Old Colorado City

Police block Uintah between 17th and 19th Street following a serious crash on Aug. 26, 2021.
Police block Uintah between 17th and 19th Street following a serious crash on Aug. 26, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Old Colorado City.

The crash was reported at Uintah and 17th streets around 7 a.m. Thursday, near the King Soopers shopping center. At the time of this writing, police are still investigating what led up to the collision.

The victim has “substantial” injuries, a police sergeant told 11 News. The police department’s Major Crash Team has been called out to investigate.

This is a developing story; we will update this article as we learn more.

