Labor shortage expected to impact Mile High Stadium where the Broncos play

DENVER (KKTV) - Even the NFL is impacted by labor shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the following was posted to the official Twitter account for Empower Field at Mile High:

Empower Field at Mile High is faced with the potential for significant labor shortages and supply chain issues.



We will be temporarily streamlining menu items to minimize the wait time and impact this will have on fans. pic.twitter.com/EHxj95fBEq — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) August 26, 2021

The Denver Broncos were cleared to have full capacity for the regular season. Their home opener is slated for Sept. 26 against the Jets.

The next preseason game for the Broncos is this Saturday against the Rams with kickoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can watch the game on KKTV.

