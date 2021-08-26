Advertisement

Labor shortage expected to impact Mile High Stadium where the Broncos play

Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late...
Sun illuminates Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, late Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in this view from the team's Ring of Fame plaza in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Even the NFL is impacted by labor shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the following was posted to the official Twitter account for Empower Field at Mile High:

The Denver Broncos were cleared to have full capacity for the regular season. Their home opener is slated for Sept. 26 against the Jets.

The next preseason game for the Broncos is this Saturday against the Rams with kickoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can watch the game on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape can be seen in the 300 block of Main Street in Security. Photo inset: Suspect...
Man facing several charges after alleged kidnapping near Security Sonic
Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.
Castle Rock man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Thomas Perkins
50-year-old registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of new crimes against children
Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus

Latest News

President Biden pushing a message of "maximum protection" officially unveiled his...
WATCH: Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Woman found guilty of child abuse after a ‘false wall’ was found in a Colorado Springs daycare with more than 2 dozen kids in the basement
pentagon
Pentagon briefing on Kabul, Afghanistan attacks that kill 12 American troops, wound 15 more
bridge
Truck carrying forklift collides with bridge, closes E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs