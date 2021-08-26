Labor shortage expected to impact Mile High Stadium where the Broncos play
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Even the NFL is impacted by labor shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the following was posted to the official Twitter account for Empower Field at Mile High:
The Denver Broncos were cleared to have full capacity for the regular season. Their home opener is slated for Sept. 26 against the Jets.
The next preseason game for the Broncos is this Saturday against the Rams with kickoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can watch the game on KKTV.
