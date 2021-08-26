Kidnapping in El Paso County Wednesday night

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was working a kidnapping case Wednesday evening.

11 News was at the scene of the Sonic off Main Street in Security soon after there were reports of shots fired. Details on the suspect and victim or victims were not immediately available. The incident all started just after 5:30 p.m. Crime tape was around the parking lot when 11 News got to the scene at about 5:50 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

EPSO on scene of kidnapping in the area of 300 Main St. (Map in comments) Media staging in the Ross Dress for Less parking lot. PIO is en route with an ETA of 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MIN96IQZJi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 26, 2021

