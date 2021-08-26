Advertisement

Kidnapping in El Paso County Wednesday night

Reported kidnapping in Security 8/25/21.
Reported kidnapping in Security 8/25/21.(KKTV/Ashley Franco)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was working a kidnapping case Wednesday evening.

11 News was at the scene of the Sonic off Main Street in Security soon after there were reports of shots fired. Details on the suspect and victim or victims were not immediately available. The incident all started just after 5:30 p.m. Crime tape was around the parking lot when 11 News got to the scene at about 5:50 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus
Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Eric Moses.
WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous
Call 911 if seen.
FOUND: Statewide alert canceled in Colorado after 3 children located

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the...
U.S. citizens advised to stay away from Kabul airport with a new security alert in place
polis
WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis provides update on COVID-19 recovery
The Pueblo Public Health Director began today's meeting by stating that he did not want to...
WATCH - Pueblo Board of Health Votes to Order Mask Mandate in D60 and D70 Schools
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews respond to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs