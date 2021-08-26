Advertisement

Jury deliberating verdict for suspect at center of day care raid involving children behind false wall

Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.
Carla Faith was arrested December 2019.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The fate of a former Colorado Springs child care operator is now in the jury’s hands.

The case against Carla Faith was handed to the 12 jurors around noon Thursday, just four days after the trial started.

Faith, who at one time ran four child care facilities in Colorado Springs, faces numerous counts of knowing/reckless child abuse without injury, as well as charges for running a child care facility without a license and attempting to influence a public servant. The charges stem from 2019, when Springs police officers executed a welfare check at one of her day cares and discovered nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement.

According to police at the time, the welfare check was initiated following multiple complaints that Faith’s Play Mountain Place facility was housing more kids than it was licensed to.

“The owner, identified as 58-year-old Carla Faith, refused to cooperate with officers; however, officers could hear the noises of children coming from her home,” Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. James Sokoliksaid at the time. “During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of 3 years old. Officers immediately began working with [The Colorado Department of Human Services] to release the children back to their parents.”

Three other facilities would go on to be closed during the course of the investigation. Previous coverage on that investigation can be read here, here, here and here.

Three employees were arrested in 2019 alongside their boss. One took a plea deal, while the other two, Christina Swauger and Katelynn Nelson, were slated to be tried with Faith. Nelson never appeared in court, and a warrant has been issued.

The verdict for Swauger is expected to be read at the same time as Faith’s.

Keep checking back for updates.

