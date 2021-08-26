Advertisement

Crews respond to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a fire.

Smoke was visible at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of N. Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of E. Platte Avenue. A building was on fire at 12 Murray Heights Dr.

When firefighters arrived at the structure there was “heavy smoke” showing from the roof.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated. This article was last updated at about 6 p.m. and at that time the fire appeared to be out, according to witnesses in the area.

