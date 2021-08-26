Colorado Springs woman details harrowing escape from Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is less than one week until President Joe Biden’s deadline to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, and it is estimated that about 1,500 Americans still need to get out.

Just last week, Colorado Springs resident Salma Kazemi wasn’t sure she would make it home safely. We’ve been tracking her story closely, and now we are hearing her story of survival.

“I feel relieved, but I still feel sad,” Kazemi said in an interview on Wednesday.

In video shared with us, Kazemi shows her ride to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of people desperate to get out of the country lined the streets. She was one of the lucky ones.

“I feel like there’s memories are still with me, like there’s people that are stuck there. Just because I’m safe doesn’t mean it’s over,” Kazemi explained.

Kazemi and her mother went to Afghanistan a couple weeks ago to visit family. Things quickly took a turn.

“At one point I was at my uncle’s house and we saw the Taliban just talking to the police,” Kazemi recalled. “And they actually took away their weapons and they changed their clothes and told them just to go home. So watching that, I was like we are literally going to be stuck here forever.”

Her brother reached out to us last week desperate to help.

“It’s a nightmare, there’s no other way to put it,” Ali Kazemi said via Zoom.

Congressman Doug Lamborn’s office then reached out to us after our story aired. He and Rep. Jason Crow both had the two on their database to bring home. It was a long road to get here. When Salma Kazemi and her mom made it through a crowd at the airport, she couldn’t help but look back.

“I got to a safe side but I’m still watching people crying and fighting to try and get through as well. And knowing that, nothing, I couldn’t do nothing about it,” Kazemi said shaking her head.

They boarded a plane with more than 500 people. It took days and now she’s back in Colorado Springs, but she doesn’t want us to forget about those who are desperate to get out safely.

“People are still suffering and watching the news every day--it’s not getting better,” Kazemi said. “So, if anything, I want to help them. It brought my attention to that these people are literally hopeless.”

Kazemi wanted to thank her siblings, the lawmakers, and the military members who helped her and her mother get out.

She hopes everyone will do what they can to support refugees after they have gone through so much.

To help refugees right here in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.