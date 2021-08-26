Colorado Springs Vietnam veteran reacts to Afghanistan: ‘Disgusted, anger, contempt”'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV is continuing to hear from the military community in southern Colorado as events in Afghanistan unfold.

Jay Maloney is a Vietnam war veteran. He served 3 years total in the Army. From 1968-1969, Maloney was a medic in an evacuation hospital in the city of Chu Lai. He moved to Colorado Springs shortly after returning from Vietnam. He is now the Senior Vice Commander at VFW Post 101.

“Just discussed, anger, contempt,” is what Maloney told KKTV News reporter Melissa Henry, when asked about the feelings that stand out to him most in wake of the recent events in Afghanistan. “It could’ve been done differently, and that’s the other thing ... it was like open-heart surgery with a spoon.”

When asked what the Vietnam War and the situation in Afghanistan have in common, Maloney said, “the enemy played by a different set of rules. There’s a similarity right there.”

He went on to describe a similarity that relates to how the two events have impacted service members. “It is the sense that there was wastage. Sometimes a Soldier or a Marine get spent. That’s way different than being wasted, which is that you got spent for no damn reason.” He went on, saying “this is an abandonment, and it’s reckless. It’s careless. Everyone who would know how these things work either didn’t say something, or they allowed a bad decision to be made.”

Maloney also explained a key difference for service members, saying “when we went over to Vietnam ... you adjusted to it, and then when it was over, you came home. You brought that with you, but it was done for the most part.” In contrast, many who have deployed to Afghanistan have had multiple rounds of adjusting between combat zones and being home in the U.S. “These folks deploy and come home, and deploy and come home ... and when does all of it become blended and confusing? When you do this enough times, you swap these two things out... who are you? Can you be ‘here’ anymore?”

Maloney said one of the biggest obstacles he overcame when coping with his war experiences was learning how to talk about it. “The hardest part was getting started... but then, you open up a little bit, and a little bit, and it becomes a little easier each time.”

Maloney acknowledged that his reaction is personal, and therefore other veterans may be reacting differently. Given that, Maloney also shared the following thoughts:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.