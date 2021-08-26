Advertisement

Amazing ‘yearbook’ photos by school resource officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - School resource officers in El Paso County take their job seriously, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun!

With classes back in session across Colorado, the sheriff’s office celebrated the back-to-school season with an amazing photo session. Outside of a group photo, each of the officers took part in a bit of a “throwback” yearbook photo shoot.

“Thank you Deputy McGough for protecting our students at Air Academy High and reminding us what school pictures should look like,” Academy District 20 posted to their Facebook page.

You can check out the whole photo shoot below:

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION, and our School Resource Officers (SRO's) couldn't be more excited! So excited, that we took...

Posted by EPC Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021

