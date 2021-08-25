Advertisement

Some Monument residents informed their water may not be safe to drink due to high levels of radium

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Monument residents were informed their drinking water may not be safe due to high levels of radium.

Donala Water and Sanitation sent out information to impacted residents recently following a violation by the standards put in place by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. According to Donala Water, they were notified of the violation on July 23. Donala sent out communication on Aug. 20 and expects to have the issue resolved by Aug. 31, 2023.

The notice added this situation is “not an emergency,” but included some people should consult their doctor about drinking this water.

You can read the full notice below:

