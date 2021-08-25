Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Eric Moses.
WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous
Call 911 if seen.
FOUND: Statewide alert canceled in Colorado after 3 children located

Latest News

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed Dylann Roof’s...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out
The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its...
Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose
A crowd of parents gathers outside Cheyenne Mountain Junior High on Aug. 25, 2021, protesting...
Demonstrators gather outside Cheyenne Mountain Junior High to protest district mask mandate