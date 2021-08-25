Advertisement

Pack Football energized in return to Turf

After a nearly two year wait, CSU-Pueblo is ready to return to the game field.
CSU PUEBLO FOOTBALL
CSU PUEBLO FOOTBALL(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s been nearly two years since CSU-Pueblo has played a football game. The last time they were on the field, this team was dominant. The Thunderwolves finished 11-2 in 2019, ending their season in the second round of the D2 playoffs. Now they are back, and keeping their eyes on the big prize.

“We were disappointed when we lose in the playoffs we always want to get that ship and go in second round each time just hurts so we want to get back out there and win the national championship and want to bring it back for Pueblo.” said wide receiver Nick Williams.

Coach Wristen says the year without football has left him with a new motto, one that resonates both on and off the field.

“Don’t take things for granted and enjoy every second you got enjoy every moment and go to work.”

CSU-Pueblo will open the the 2021-’22 season with a special ‘Red Out’ at the Thunderbowl. Kick-off against Texas A&M Commerce, Thursday September 2nd at 6 p.m.

