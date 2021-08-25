Advertisement

Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado

CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person, Cheyenne Goins (pictured above).(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - The remains of a missing woman were found in a clandestine grave in a remote part of Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provided an update on the case surrounding Cheyenne Goins. She would have turned 22 in just a month. Goins was reported missing on Aug. 12 and her remains were found on Saturday in a remote part of Alamosa County near Highways 160 and 150. Her death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner. Authorities are not releasing the manner of her death as it is considered a key component of the investigation.

Lucas Salas Jr. of Alamosa was considered a person of interest in the case, but he was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Aug. 18.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

