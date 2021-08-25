Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - The remains of a missing woman were found in a clandestine grave in a remote part of Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provided an update on the case surrounding Cheyenne Goins. She would have turned 22 in just a month. Goins was reported missing on Aug. 12 and her remains were found on Saturday in a remote part of Alamosa County near Highways 160 and 150. Her death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner. Authorities are not releasing the manner of her death as it is considered a key component of the investigation.

Lucas Salas Jr. of Alamosa was considered a person of interest in the case, but he was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Aug. 18.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

