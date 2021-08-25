Advertisement

Mask mandate expected in the near future for Pueblo County schools and childcare facilities

Pueblo Health Logo.
Pueblo Health Logo.(PDPHE)
By Jack Heeke and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mask mandate is expected for two southern Colorado school districts in the near future.

During Wednesday Pueblo County Board of Health meeting board members voted 4-1 to have the director of health write up the mandate for schools. This would impact D-60 and D-70 along with childcare facilities. The director had mentioned he was against putting a mask mandate in schools. The director is expected to meet with superintendents to discuss implementation and specifics of the mandate.

D-60 tells 11 News they are ready to enforce the mandate as soon as it is issued. 11 News has a call out to D-70 and we’re waiting to hear back. An exact timeline is unclear, but the board expects the mandate to be in place within the next 30 days.

