Mask mandate expected in the near future for Pueblo County schools and childcare facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mask mandate is expected for two southern Colorado school districts in the near future.

During Wednesday Pueblo County Board of Health meeting board members voted 4-1 to have the director of health write up the mandate for schools. This would impact D-60 and D-70 along with childcare facilities. The director had mentioned he was against putting a mask mandate in schools. The director is expected to meet with superintendents to discuss implementation and specifics of the mandate.

D-60 tells 11 News they are ready to enforce the mandate as soon as it is issued. 11 News has a call out to D-70 and we’re waiting to hear back. An exact timeline is unclear, but the board expects the mandate to be in place within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.